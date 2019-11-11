German Church: Christ Sodomised On One Station of the Cross

The Würzburg St Michael church, Germany, which belongs to the diocesan seminary, shows Jesus in a homosex fornication position (picture).
The relief represents the seventh station of the cross, “Jesus falls the second time”. It was produced in 1991 by Heinrich Gerhard Bücker.
The same church made headlines after Bishop Erwin Kräutler gave a November 7 talk in this church, claiming that “who is against the Amazon Synod is automatically against the pope,” and therefore is “not standing on Catholic ground.”
For decades, Kräutler opposed the popes under whom he served as a bishop.
Picture: © wuerzburgwiki, CC BY-SA, #newsLedgcxgwoj
Clicks255
- Report
Social networks
Here is Kräutler in this horrible church