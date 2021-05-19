Saint John Baptist de la Salle ~ Fr. Linus Clovis. Homily of Fr. Linus Clovis - The Gospel According to St Matthew 18 1-5 True Greatness 18 At that time the disciples came to Jesus, saying, “Who is … More

Saint John Baptist de la Salle ~ Fr. Linus Clovis.Homily of Fr. Linus ClovisThe Gospel According to St Matthew 18 1-5True Greatness18 At that time the disciples came to Jesus, saying, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” 2 And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them, 3 and said, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. 4 Whoever humbles himself like this child, he is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.Temptations to Sin5 “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me;--Intro/Outro Audio from:Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)