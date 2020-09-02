St. Gregory the Great, Pope, Daily Saint, September 3, one of the most admired pope,

OLV Catholic Saint of the Day, September 3- St. Gregory the Great, Pope, Benedictine Monk and founder of six Monasteries. He is known for his reform of the liturgy, strengthening respect for … More

OLV Catholic Saint of the Day, September 3- St. Gregory the Great, Pope, Benedictine Monk and founder of six Monasteries. He is known for his reform of the liturgy, strengthening respect for doctrine and his concern for the conversion of England. Watch the YouTube link to know more about this most admired Pope in history. St. Gregory the Great, pray for us.