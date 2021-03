Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses some of the basic attitudes in accepting God’s revelation on His terms and not our own, as a principle … More

Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, discusses some of the basic attitudes in accepting God’s revelation on His terms and not our own, as a principle for listening to God.