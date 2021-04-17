Conceived In Rape, Rebecca Kiessling Fights For Life | Live Action Exclusive Rebecca Kiessling was conceived through rape, but an abortion ban without exceptions spared her life. Spread her powerful … More

Rebecca Kiessling was conceived through rape, but an abortion ban without exceptions spared her life. Spread her powerful story that reveals the horrors of killing helpless children, the importance of adoption, and why every child must be protected - without exception.