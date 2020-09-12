ಮೈಕ್ 45 Report

How to deny every right you have: declare an emergency based on "science"*. 90 percent of the people will behave like lemmings, the other 10 will be branded as extremists.



"Science" is any information, true or not, that sounds science-y and always seems to imply greater control over an individual's daily life by government. Real science tends to hold truths inconvenient to government solutions.