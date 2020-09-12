Clicks51
Victoria
2020.
How to deny every right you have: declare an emergency based on "science"*. 90 percent of the people will behave like lemmings, the other 10 will be branded as extremists.
"Science" is any information, true or not, that sounds science-y and always seems to imply greater control over an individual's daily life by government. Real science tends to hold truths inconvenient to government solutions.
"Science" is any information, true or not, that sounds science-y and always seems to imply greater control over an individual's daily life by government. Real science tends to hold truths inconvenient to government solutions.