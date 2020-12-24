EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, December 23, 2020 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers to try again when it comes to the COVID relief package they presented, … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers to try again when it comes to the COVID relief package they presented, calling the bill a disgrace. Republican Congressman from New Jersey and member of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which helped push through the final COVID relief bill, Chris Smith, joins to share his reaction to the President's statement yesterday, regarding an increased amount of the direct payments for American citizens. Due to holiday travel, more than 5 million people passed through the nation's airport security checkpoints between Friday and Tuesday, according to TSA. Health officials say we already saw a surge in the coronavirus after Thanksgiving, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says these new travel numbers are concerning. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas at the Vatican will look a little different this year. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share a preview of Pope Francis' upcoming schedule. Mustard Seed Communities began in 1978 as a home for a handful of children with disabilities who had been abandoned on the streets of Jamaica. Executive Director of Mustard Seed Communities International, Fr. Garvin Augustine, joins to talk about the mission of these communities, what's at the heart of that mission and what are some of the services that are provided. Lastly, a look back at a historical Christmas in Space: on Christmas Eve in 1968, people tuned in as the crew of Apollo 8 read from the Book of Genesis. It was during the first trip around the moon, and the venture was an inspiration around the world. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, December 23, 2020On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers to try again when it comes to the COVID relief package they presented, calling the bill a disgrace. Republican Congressman from New Jersey and member of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which helped push through the final COVID relief bill, Chris Smith, joins to share his reaction to the President's statement yesterday, regarding an increased amount of the direct payments for American citizens. Due to holiday travel, more than 5 million people passed through the nation's airport security checkpoints between Friday and Tuesday, according to TSA. Health officials say we already saw a surge in the coronavirus after Thanksgiving, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says these new travel numbers are concerning. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas at the Vatican will look a little different this year. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share a preview of Pope Francis' upcoming schedule. Mustard Seed Communities began in 1978 as a home for a handful of children with disabilities who had been abandoned on the streets of Jamaica. Executive Director of Mustard Seed Communities International, Fr. Garvin Augustine, joins to talk about the mission of these communities, what's at the heart of that mission and what are some of the services that are provided. Lastly, a look back at a historical Christmas in Space: on Christmas Eve in 1968, people tuned in as the crew of Apollo 8 read from the Book of Genesis. It was during the first trip around the moon, and the venture was an inspiration around the world. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly