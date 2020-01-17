Catholic Church: Blasphemy Has Become Endemic

HerzMariae 7 hours ago

“A time is coming when men will go mad, and seeing someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad, you are not like us.’” - St. Anthony the Great, early 4th Century

Don Reto Nay likes this. 5 hours ago

Thors Catholic Hammer 4 hours ago The acceptance of graphic pornography posing as art in Catholic Churches sadly reveals the unchaste lives led by too many priests and bishops.

DEFENSA DE LA FE and one more user like this.