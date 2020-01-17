Catholic Church: Blasphemy Has Become Endemic

A homosex themed Adonis without arms and with a phallus-like stick in his crotch is supposed to represent the Resurrected Christ.
The piece is part of the “Resurrection Door” (2006) in the huge Roman Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri which was designed by Michelangelo Buonarroti.
The door was produced by the Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj (+2014).
“A time is coming when men will go mad, and seeing someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad, you are not like us.’” - St. Anthony the Great, early 4th Century
The acceptance of graphic pornography posing as art in Catholic Churches sadly reveals the unchaste lives led by too many priests and bishops.
These double standards cause great scandal.
