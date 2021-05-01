May 2 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 9,26-31. When he arrived in Jerusalem he tried to join the disciples, but they were all afraid of him, not believing that he was a disciple. … More

Acts of the Apostles 9,26-31.

When he arrived in Jerusalem he tried to join the disciples, but they were all afraid of him, not believing that he was a disciple.

Then Barnabas took charge of him and brought him to the apostles, and he reported to them how on the way he had seen the Lord and that he had spoken to him, and how in Damascus he had spoken out boldly in the name of Jesus.

He moved about freely with them in Jerusalem, and spoke out boldly in the name of the Lord.

He also spoke and debated with the Hellenists, but they tried to kill him.

And when the brothers learned of this, they took him down to Caesarea and sent him on his way to Tarsus.

The church throughout all Judea, Galilee, and Samaria was at peace. It was being built up and walked in the fear of the Lord, and with the consolation of the holy Spirit it grew in numbers.



Psalms 22(21),26b-27.28.30.31-32.

I will fulfill my vows before those who fear him.

The lowly shall eat their fill;

They who seek the LORD shall praise him:

"May your hearts be ever merry!"



All the ends of the earth

shall remember and turn to the LORD;

All the families of the nations

shall bow down before him.



To him alone shall bow down

all who sleep in the earth;

Before him shall bend

all who go down into the dust.



And to him my soul shall live;

my descendants shall serve him.

Let the coming generation be told of the LORD

that they may proclaim to a people yet to be born

the justice he has shown.