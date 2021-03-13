EWTN News In Depth Friday, March 12, 2021 | Full Show On "EWTN News In Depth" tonight: After his historic trip to Iraq accompanying Pope Francis, Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil gave EWTN News In … More





On "EWTN News In Depth" tonight: After his historic trip to Iraq accompanying Pope Francis, Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil gave EWTN News In Depth an exclusive interview on what it meant to the people in the region and to Catholics around the world. Also, the implications for the Catholic Church and all Americans of the controversial Equality Act are discussed by our expert panel: Dr. Jackie Rivers, Executive Director of the Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies, Dr. Melissa Moschella, Associate Professor of Philosophy at the Catholic University of America, and Dr. Matthew Bunson, Executive editor and Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief. More next week on the death penalty and the feast of St. Joseph.