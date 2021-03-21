Per chi non lo sapesse, una grande marcia mondiale è avvenuta il 20 Marzo, al grido di LIBERTA', LIBERTA'!
PER LA LIBERTA': WE WILL ALL BE THERE/CI SAREMO TUTTI!
Worldwide Freedom Rally & Protests - March 20th, 2021
We Will All Be There
worldwide freedom rally 20th march 2021 - YouTube
Maine, USA
Danimarca
Londra
ancora Londra
e Londra
Germania
Australia
Irlanda
Manchester, UK
Italia
Svizzera
Israele
Africa e Sudafrica
Romania
