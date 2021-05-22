A Communion antiphon for Pentecost based on events in Acts 2. "There came suddenly a sound from heaven as of a mighty wind coming into where they were sitting, alleluia; and they were all filled … More

A Communion antiphon for Pentecost based on events in Acts 2. "There came suddenly a sound from heaven as of a mighty wind coming into where they were sitting, alleluia; and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit, speaking the wonderful works of God, alleluia, alleluia." "Factus est repénte de caélo sónus adveniéntis spíritus veheméntis, ubi érant sedéntes, allelúia: et repléti sunt ómnes Spíritu Sáncto, loquéntes magnália Déi, allelúia, allelúia."

