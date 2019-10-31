Kräutler: Pachamama Can Be Integrated Into "Catholic Liturgy"

Pachamama are a "form of expression of the indigenous" and can be "integrated into our liturgy," said the Austrian Amazon Bishop Erwin Kräutler on 30 October at a lecture in Bregenz.According to Die-Tagespost.de he criticized those "people who think that Pachamama is a goddess” explaining that the Pachamamas had been brought to Rome by "Catholic Christians" who were "far from worshipping them as a deity.” They are a "symbol of fertility."Then Kräutler said the opposite: "If Pachamama is for many a deity, then it is an attack on the soul of a people to throw it into the Tiber" [and an attack on the soul of other people to bring them into a church].Talking to Die-Tagespost.de, he denied having said that he had never baptized an Indio and that he did not want to do so. That is "complete nonsense” he said adding that he baptized "thousands" of indigenous people.Kräutler, who often does not take the truth too seriously, insisted that he had only said that he wants a Catholic Church with an "indigenous face" and that baptized Indians do not cease to be Indians [but they cease to be pagans].