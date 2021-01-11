Saint Tatiana of Rome (January 12)

Saints, Beati and Feasts Celebrated on Jan. 12Aelred of RievaulxAntoine FournierAntony Mary PucciArcadius of MauretaniaBartholomew AlvarezBenedict BiscopBernard of CorleoneCaesaria of ArlesCain of OlomoucCastulus the MartyrEmmanuel d’AbreuEutropiusJohn Gaspard CratzJohn of RavennaMarguerite BourgeousMartinian of BelozerskMartin of LeónMartyrs …

Saints, Beati and Feasts Celebrated on Jan. 12Aelred of RievaulxAntoine FournierAntony Mary PucciArcadius of MauretaniaBartholomew AlvarezBenedict BiscopBernard of CorleoneCaesaria of ArlesCain of OlomoucCastulus the MartyrEmmanuel d’AbreuEutropiusJohn Gaspard CratzJohn of RavennaMarguerite BourgeousMartinian of BelozerskMartin of LeónMartyrs of EphesusMartyrs of IonaModestus the MartyrNicholas Bunkerd KitbamrungPeter Frans JametProbus of VeronaRogatus the MartyrSatyrusTatiana of RomeTigriusVictorian of AsanaVincent da CunhaZoticus the Martyr