Clicks4.2K
Irapuato
2
Saint Tatiana of Rome (January 12) mantheycalltom on Jan 9, 2010 January 12 is the feast day of Saint Tatiana of Rome. This prayer is for students.More
Saint Tatiana of Rome (January 12)

mantheycalltom on Jan 9, 2010 January 12 is the feast day of Saint Tatiana of Rome. This prayer is for students.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato mentioned this post in Saint Tatiana of Rome (January 12)
Irapuato
  • Report
Saints, Beati and Feasts Celebrated on Jan. 12
saints.sqpn.com/12-january
Aelred of Rievaulx
Antoine Fournier
Antony Mary Pucci
Arcadius of Mauretania
Bartholomew Alvarez
Benedict Biscop
Bernard of Corleone
Caesaria of Arles
Cain of Olomouc
Castulus the Martyr

Emmanuel d’Abreu
Eutropius
John Gaspard Cratz
John of Ravenna
Marguerite Bourgeous
Martinian of Belozersk
Martin of León
Martyrs …More
Saints, Beati and Feasts Celebrated on Jan. 12
saints.sqpn.com/12-january
Aelred of Rievaulx
Antoine Fournier
Antony Mary Pucci
Arcadius of Mauretania
Bartholomew Alvarez
Benedict Biscop
Bernard of Corleone
Caesaria of Arles
Cain of Olomouc
Castulus the Martyr

Emmanuel d’Abreu
Eutropius
John Gaspard Cratz
John of Ravenna
Marguerite Bourgeous
Martinian of Belozersk
Martin of León
Martyrs of Ephesus
Martyrs of Iona
Modestus the Martyr

Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung
Peter Frans Jamet
Probus of Verona
Rogatus the Martyr
Satyrus
Tatiana of Rome
Tigrius
Victorian of Asana
Vincent da Cunha
Zoticus the Martyr
Irapuato
  • Report
January 12 is the feast day of Saint Tatiana of Rome. This prayer is for students.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up