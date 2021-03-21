Clicks75
1985 "permission slip" given to those in Milwaukee who wished to attend the Traditional Latin Mass. "In order to be admitted...you will need to submit this letter of permission at the entrance of the chapel where the Mass is celebrated." Incredible.
Nothing changed since the abrogation of the MR 1962 in the then "1965" form with 1st Advent 1969 by Paul VI.
Terrible times, and I fear we are on the verge of repeating it.