Bishop Abolishes Godparents At Baptisms And Confirmations

Sulmona Bishop Michele Fusco, 56, Italy, has abolished the custom of having godparents at baptisms and confirmations.

He explains that godparents are "often" [= almost always] unsuitable to transmit the Faith and, many live in a “complex family situation” [= mortal sin].

The decision enters into force on August 1 “ad experimentum” for three years. Fusco's decision is a silent admission that the Novus Ordo administration of baptism and confirmation is irremediably corrupt as the parents are not more suitable than the godparents.

