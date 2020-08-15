Exaltata es, sancta Dei Genetrix!

"You have been exalted, holy Mother of God, above the choirs of angels to the heavenly throne." – Matins antiphon for the feast of the Assumption in the Dominican rite breviary. Stained glass window … More

"You have been exalted, holy Mother of God, above the choirs of angels to the heavenly throne." – Matins antiphon for the feast of the Assumption in the Dominican rite breviary. Stained glass window from Lancaster Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr