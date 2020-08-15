Clicks16
Exaltata es, sancta Dei Genetrix!
"You have been exalted, holy Mother of God, above the choirs of angels to the heavenly throne." – Matins antiphon for the feast of the Assumption in the Dominican rite breviary. Stained glass window …More
"You have been exalted, holy Mother of God, above the choirs of angels to the heavenly throne." – Matins antiphon for the feast of the Assumption in the Dominican rite breviary. Stained glass window from Lancaster Cathedral.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr