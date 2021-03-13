Part five of six of A Parish Lenten Mission by Fr William Casey is Penance, the forgotten Sacrament of Reconciliation. He also takes you in to a contemplative manner where he says tomorrow is … More

Part five of six of A Parish Lenten Mission by Fr William Casey is Penance, the forgotten Sacrament of Reconciliation. He also takes you in to a contemplative manner where he says tomorrow is promised to no one and gives an example of what happened with the terrorist attack in New York with the two planes striking the buildings. I experienced something similar with almost being drowned many years back, I should have of died but was given another chance as my soul wasn't even ready for Purgatory so Stay Awake as you do not know the hour as Fr Casey exhorts. Again, the the Sacrament of Confession is only for Catholics. Take advantage of this Sacrament and all the Sacraments while you can as the Sacraments, Mass and Catholic priests publicly will be extremely hard to find and attend in the coming persecutions unless you are willing to be fined, imprisonment, torture and death....