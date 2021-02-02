‘Families are the basic units of any society’: Hungarian Minister for Families

The pro-family nation rejects the 'materialistic' transgender agenda and illegal immigration and instead encourages Hungarian parents to have more of their own children.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, February 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A Hungarian government minister has offered encouragement to pro-family forces throughout the world with recent comments about her nation’s commitment to protecting its uniqueness and its children.Katalin Novak, Hungary’s Minister for Families, gave an interview to a Portuguese Catholic website in which she discussed part of Hungary’s amendments to its Constitution in December that include the definition of a mother as a woman and of a father as a man.“With the amendment (to) our Fundamental Law, we have recorded things that are obvious for Hungarian people," the married mother of three told the Dies Irae interviewer “There is an alarming trend where basic truths that humankind held obvious and unquestionable are now being disputed," she continued.“Political ideology seems to trump science and reason.”Although the transgender “trend” has not yet arrived in Hungary, the government decided to pass legislation to protect the definition of man and woman as determined by biology, rather than by political ideology. As well, Hungary’s ninth constitutional amendment respects the biology underpinning motherhood and fatherhood. They did this to protect children from the transgender agenda.