Church leaders deliver a Christmas message to learn from COVID-19 | ABC News.

Tasmanian church leaders have delivered Christmas messages, expressing hope at the end of a long and disruptive year.





Tasmanian church leaders have delivered Christmas messages, expressing hope at the end of a long and disruptive year.



Many worshippers had to turn online to access services, when they weren't able to attend in person.



Church leaders say it has provided a lesson about the importance of community connections.



