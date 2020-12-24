Clicks2
Church leaders deliver a Christmas message to learn from COVID-19 | ABC News. Tasmanian church leaders have delivered Christmas messages, expressing hope at the end of a long and disruptive year. …More
Church leaders deliver a Christmas message to learn from COVID-19 | ABC News.
Tasmanian church leaders have delivered Christmas messages, expressing hope at the end of a long and disruptive year.
Many worshippers had to turn online to access services, when they weren't able to attend in person.
Church leaders say it has provided a lesson about the importance of community connections.
