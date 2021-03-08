TRADCATKNIGHT: UB-WHY?

By: Eric GajewskiThe New World Order is all about normalizing particular agendas. They don’t just throw something at us for a few weeks then abandon it. No, they make us stew in it for so long that it just becomes normal. Here we are nearly a year later from “the Corona” and mask wearing is now the norm. YET, In order for any Christian to make it through the times ahead you are going to have to be “that guy” and swim against the new norm.