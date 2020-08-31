Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
12
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler publicly refused federal aid from Trump...
DefendTruth
36 minutes ago
to stop the rioting in his city and now he’s blaming Trump for the shooting of a Trump supporter in his streets.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up