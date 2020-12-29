EWTN News Nightly | Monday, December 28, 2020 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The coronavirus has not only created challenges, but also opportunities to help each other. Tonight, we take a closer … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The coronavirus has not only created challenges, but also opportunities to help each other. Tonight, we take a closer look at the debate over vaccines, the impact on Catholic churches and schools and the ways Catholic priests are ministering to patients. As the coronavirus fight continues, high risk groups now have access to vaccines. As Catholics consider getting vaccinated, they have a responsibility to choose ethical vaccines if they are available. Dr. Joseph Meaney from the National Catholic Bioethics Center, joins to discuss the importance of discerning what is right for you and your family, in terms of getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, pro-life Senators are outraged that the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, received millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program, when the money was designed to help small businesses survive the pandemic. Catholic educators are trying to prevent a relentless wave of school closings. Financial and enrollment problems, compounded by the coronavirus, have forced the permanent closure of more than 140 Catholic schools across the country. Dr. Thomas McGovern, co-host of the "Doctor, Doctor" podcast and radio show heard on EWTN, joins to discuss ways in which people can help reduce the risk of COVID-19, and some best practices to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Despite the hardships, many heroes have also emerged during the pandemic. Catholic priests have been serving on the front lines. They have been administering the sacraments, acting as hospital chaplains, and providing comfort to the sick and dying. And a landlord in Brooklyn, New York is crediting his Catholic faith on his decision to waive rent earlier this year for his 200 tenants, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Monday, December 28, 2020On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The coronavirus has not only created challenges, but also opportunities to help each other. Tonight, we take a closer look at the debate over vaccines, the impact on Catholic churches and schools and the ways Catholic priests are ministering to patients. As the coronavirus fight continues, high risk groups now have access to vaccines. As Catholics consider getting vaccinated, they have a responsibility to choose ethical vaccines if they are available. Dr. Joseph Meaney from the National Catholic Bioethics Center, joins to discuss the importance of discerning what is right for you and your family, in terms of getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, pro-life Senators are outraged that the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, received millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program, when the money was designed to help small businesses survive the pandemic. Catholic educators are trying to prevent a relentless wave of school closings. Financial and enrollment problems, compounded by the coronavirus, have forced the permanent closure of more than 140 Catholic schools across the country. Dr. Thomas McGovern, co-host of the "Doctor, Doctor" podcast and radio show heard on EWTN, joins to discuss ways in which people can help reduce the risk of COVID-19, and some best practices to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Despite the hardships, many heroes have also emerged during the pandemic. Catholic priests have been serving on the front lines. They have been administering the sacraments, acting as hospital chaplains, and providing comfort to the sick and dying. And a landlord in Brooklyn, New York is crediting his Catholic faith on his decision to waive rent earlier this year for his 200 tenants, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly