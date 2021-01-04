Clicks9.5K
Ben Hur (2003) - animated. Mary Knight on Dec 18, 2014Ben Hur is a 2003 animated film based on the novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, by Lew Wallace. It is the fourth film adaptation of the …More
Ben Hur (2003) - animated.
Mary Knight on Dec 18, 2014Ben Hur is a 2003 animated film based on the novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, by Lew Wallace. It is the fourth film adaptation of the novel.
Charlton Heston's production company, Agamemnon Films (in association with GoodTimes Entertainment), produced this made-for-video animated version of the story, with Heston himself giving voice to the title character. Heston had won an Academy Award for playing the same role in the 1959 version. This 2003 version was Heston's last film.
Mary Knight on Dec 18, 2014Ben Hur is a 2003 animated film based on the novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, by Lew Wallace. It is the fourth film adaptation of the novel.
Charlton Heston's production company, Agamemnon Films (in association with GoodTimes Entertainment), produced this made-for-video animated version of the story, with Heston himself giving voice to the title character. Heston had won an Academy Award for playing the same role in the 1959 version. This 2003 version was Heston's last film.