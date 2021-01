Ben Hur (2003) - animated.is a 2003 animated film based on the novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ , by Lew Wallace . It is the fourth film adaptation of the …

Mary Knight on Dec 18, 2014

Ben Hur

Ben Hur (2003) - animated.is a 2003 animated film based on the novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ , by Lew Wallace . It is the fourth film adaptation of the novel. Charlton Heston 's production company, Agamemnon Films (in association with GoodTimes Entertainment), produced this made-for-video animated version of the story, with Heston himself giving voice to the title character. Heston had won an Academy Award for playing the same role in the 1959 version . This 2003 version was Heston's last film.