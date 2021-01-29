New Poll Shows That a Majority of Americans Oppose Tax-Payer Funded Abortions | EWTN News Nightly New polling finds a majority of Americans, including those who call themselves "pro-choice," support… More





New polling finds a majority of Americans, including those who call themselves "pro-choice," support significant restrictions on abortion. Senior Policy Director for the Knights of Columbus, Tim Saccoccia, joins us to provide analysis on The Knights of Columbus/Marist poll that was recently conducted. The poll found that 58% of Americans oppose or strongly oppose using tax payer dollars to pay for a woman's abortion, which is significant with President Biden's recent decision to rescind the Mexico City Policy. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: New Poll Shows That a Majority of Americans Oppose Tax-Payer Funded Abortions | EWTN News NightlyNew polling finds a majority of Americans, including those who call themselves "pro-choice," support significant restrictions on abortion. Senior Policy Director for the Knights of Columbus, Tim Saccoccia, joins us to provide analysis on The Knights of Columbus/Marist poll that was recently conducted. The poll found that 58% of Americans oppose or strongly oppose using tax payer dollars to pay for a woman's abortion, which is significant with President Biden's recent decision to rescind the Mexico City Policy. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly