Down in adoration falling,

Lo! the sacred Host we hail;

Lo! o'er ancient forms departing,

Newer rites of grace prevail;

Faith for all defects supplying,

Where the feeble senses fail.



To the everlasting Father,

And the Son who reigns on high,

With the Holy Ghost proceeding

Forth from each eternally,

Be salvation, honour, blessing,

Might, and endless majesty.

Amen.



Tantum ergo Sacraméntum

Venerémur cérnui:

Et antíquum documéntum

Novo cedat ritui:

Præstet fides suppleméntum

Sénsuum defectui.



Genitóri, Genitóque

Laus et iubilátio,

Salus, honor, virtus quoque

Sit et benedíctio:

Procedénti ab utróque

Compar sit laudátio.

Amen.



Artist: Vinson Cole

Choir: Voices of Ascension

Chorus Conductor: Dennis Keene

Orchestra: Voices of Ascension Orchestra

Composer: Gabriel Fauré