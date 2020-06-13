Clicks32
Down in adoration falling
Down in adoration falling,
Lo! the sacred Host we hail;
Lo! o'er ancient forms departing,
Newer rites of grace prevail;
Faith for all defects supplying,
Where the feeble senses fail.
To the everlasting Father,
And the Son who reigns on high,
With the Holy Ghost proceeding
Forth from each eternally,
Be salvation, honour, blessing,
Might, and endless majesty.
Amen.
Tantum ergo Sacraméntum
Venerémur cérnui:
Et antíquum documéntum
Novo cedat ritui:
Præstet fides suppleméntum
Sénsuum defectui.
Genitóri, Genitóque
Laus et iubilátio,
Salus, honor, virtus quoque
Sit et benedíctio:
Procedénti ab utróque
Compar sit laudátio.
Amen.
Artist: Vinson Cole
Choir: Voices of Ascension
Chorus Conductor: Dennis Keene
Orchestra: Voices of Ascension Orchestra
Composer: Gabriel Fauré
