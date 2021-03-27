Pope pays tribute to Italian poet Dante | SW NEWS | 222 Pope Francis paid rich tributes to Dante Alighieri, the greatest Italian literary personality who is known for his masterpiece ‘The Divine … More

Pope Francis paid rich tributes to Dante Alighieri, the greatest Italian literary personality who is known for his masterpiece ‘The Divine Comedy’, on March 25, marking his 700th death anniversary. To honour the poet, the Holy Father has released an Apostolic Letter entitled ‘Candor Lucis Aeternae’ in which he depicts Dante’s life as the “paradigm of the human condition” and stresses the “perennial timeliness and importance of his work”. US archbishop supports CDF clarification on same-sex unions Amid the isolated voices of dissent against the recent Vatican statement which says that same-sex unions cannot be blessed by the Church, a US prelate has boldly expressed support for the clarification issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Jesus has given us Mary as Mother and not co-redemptrix, says Pope Francis Putting an end to a theological debate about whether the Church should dogmatically declare the Blessed Virgin as Co-Redemptrix, the Holy Father said on March 24 that Jesus entrusted the Virgin Mary to believers as a Mother and not as co-redeemer. Pope names Cardinal Jose Advincula as successor of Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle in Manila The metropolitan see of Manila in the Philippines, which has been lying vacant since February 2020 after Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle was appointed Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples, will now have a new archbishop. Utah state in US passes bill mandating porn filters in cell phones, tablets Upholding public morality, the conservative state of Utah in the US is on the threshold of mandating all mobile phones and tablets sold in the state to automatically block pornographic materials in order to prevent children from accessing explicit content. New Zealand passes bill allowing paid leave for couples who miscarry Setting an example to the world, New Zealand has become the second nation to provide paid leave to couples who have suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth. The bill passed its third reading in parliament on March 24 and it says an unplanned end of pregnancy by miscarriage or still-birth gave enough reason for the mother and her partner to be entitled to bereavement leave, adding that the leave should be up to three days. Cardinal Aviz urges religious to bear witness to Christ through joyful service Marking 25 years of the publication of Pope St John Paul II’s epoch-making Apostolic Exhortation "Vita Consecrata", Cardinal João Bráz de Aviz, who heads the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, has issued a letter urging consecrated persons to bear witness to Christ through joyful service.