Gospel: John 19: 25-34 breski1

breski1Now there stood by the cross of Jesus, his mother, and his mother’s sister, Mary of Cleophas, and Mary Magdalen.When Jesus therefore had seen his mother and the disciple standing whom he loved, he saith to his mother: Woman, behold thy son.After that, he saith to the disciple: Behold thy mother. And from that hour, the disciple took her to his own.Afterwards, Jesus knowing that all things were now accomplished, that the scripture might be fulfilled, said: I thirst.Now there was a vessel set there full of vinegar. And they, putting a sponge full of vinegar and hyssop, put it to his mouth.Jesus therefore, when he had taken the vinegar, said: It is consummated. And bowing his head, he gave up the ghost.Then the Jews, (because it was the parasceve,) that the bodies might not remain on the cross on the sabbath day, (for that was a great sabbath day,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and that they might be taken away.The soldiers therefore came; and they broke the legs of the first, and of the other that was crucified with him.But after they were come to Jesus, when they saw that he was already dead, they did not break his legs.But one of the soldiers with a spear opened his side, and immediately there came out blood and water.