Servant Of Divine Mercy
Receive the Holy Spirit | Night 1 | Ralph Martin. Join Ralph Martin, Peter Herbeck, Dr. Mary Healy, and Pete Burak for a special 4-week Pentecost Mission celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit. …More
Receive the Holy Spirit | Night 1 | Ralph Martin.

Join Ralph Martin, Peter Herbeck, Dr. Mary Healy, and Pete Burak for a special 4-week Pentecost Mission celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit.

Night 1 features "Baptism in the Holy Spirit" with Ralph Martin.
