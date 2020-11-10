Viganò on Election Fraud and Deep State/Deep Church Alliance

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has sent to CFN another powerful message to the American people. He exposes the scandal of the USCCB and Vatican News (along with Planned Parenthood) congratulating … More

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has sent to CFN another powerful message to the American people. He exposes the scandal of the USCCB and Vatican News (along with Planned Parenthood) congratulating Biden on "winning" the election. In this new text, His Excellency: ~ Exposes the alliance between the deep state and the deep church; ~ Compares the media lies about COVID-19 to those about the election; ~ Encourages us not to lose hope; ~ Calls upon all Catholics to pray more intensely for the President of the United States; and ~ Calls upon all priests to perform exorcisms against Satan and offer votive Masses in defense against our enemies. In this video, EIC Brian McCall gives a very brief introduction and then reads Archbishop Viganò's message. The full text of the letter can be found on our website: https://catholicfamilynews.com.