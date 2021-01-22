Twitter Sued for Hosting Child Pornography. Twitter has been hosting and profiting from child pornography for more than a decade. The latest lawsuit, brought by the National Association on Sexual … More



For the New York Post article quoted in this video ("Twitter refused to remove child porn because it didn’t ‘violate policies’: lawsuit"), click here: Twitter Sued for Hosting Child Pornography.Twitter has been hosting and profiting from child pornography for more than a decade. The latest lawsuit, brought by the National Association on Sexual Exploitation on behalf of a victim, accuses the platform of "benefiting from a sex trafficking venture in violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act"; "violation of duty to report child sexual abuse material"; and "receipt and distribution of child pornography." Since Twitter is hosted by Amazon Web Services, we can only assume that Amazon has no objection to Twitter's activities.For the New York Post article quoted in this video ("Twitter refused to remove child porn because it didn’t ‘violate policies’: lawsuit"), click here: Twitter sued for allegedly refusing to remove child porn (nypost.com)