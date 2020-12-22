Moderna Vaccine Now in Circulation in the U.S., Following FDA Approval | EWTN News Nightly Following approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administ… More





Following approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered today in the U.S. With both the Moderna and Pfizer shots now in circulation, more people can be vaccinated across the country. In addition to health care workers, nursing home and long term care facility residents have begun receiving their vaccines. But health officials continue to warn of the tough times ahead, especially as more countries are now enforcing travel restrictions, over concerns of a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the UK. Though health officials say it appears to spread more quickly, coronavirus vaccines will still be effective. Also, in new guidance, the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, says when ethical vaccines are not available, it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used abortion derived cell lines in research and production. This is in no way a moral endorsement of the use of these types of cell lines. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Moderna Vaccine Now in Circulation in the U.S., Following FDA Approval | EWTN News NightlyFollowing approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered today in the U.S. With both the Moderna and Pfizer shots now in circulation, more people can be vaccinated across the country. In addition to health care workers, nursing home and long term care facility residents have begun receiving their vaccines. But health officials continue to warn of the tough times ahead, especially as more countries are now enforcing travel restrictions, over concerns of a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the UK. Though health officials say it appears to spread more quickly, coronavirus vaccines will still be effective. Also, in new guidance, the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, says when ethical vaccines are not available, it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used abortion derived cell lines in research and production. This is in no way a moral endorsement of the use of these types of cell lines. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly