Wineskins 10 25 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Mary Ellen Burke on the Catholic Nurse Association; Barb Zorn talks about Ss. Simon and Jude; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dr. Tom Sauline on Reformation Sunday; music from the CD On Eagle's Wings by Michael Crawford; and, Fr. Jim Korda reflects on the readings for the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time.