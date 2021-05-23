Clicks29
The Chapel Veil. facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/truefaithtv Here are a few websites where you can purchase veils: www.sacramentals.com veilsandmantillas.com veilsbylily.com …More
The Chapel Veil.
Here are a few websites where you can purchase veils:
www.sacramentals.com
veilsandmantillas.com
veilsbylily.com
The purpose of this video is to explain what it means to veil in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament and to encourage women to veil. Share this video!
This video is dedicated and consecrated to our beautiful Heavenly Mother, Mary. Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!
