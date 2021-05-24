St. Joan of Arc, FSSP announced (May 24),

JOYFUL BRIDE OF CHRIST: Sr. Mary Imelda, FLMLet us join together in congratulating one of St Joan of Arc’s own - Sister Mary Imelda, FLM who was invested as a novice on Saturday May 22nd into the traditional order 'Filiae Laboris Mariae' (Daughters of the Works of Mary).This order is associated with the Apostolate of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter in Minneapolis, MN. The Labor Mariae sisters are a traditional order with statutes that aim to serve parishes while assisting in the catechesis of the young, continuing in the pattern of Christ, working for the upbuilding of the Church according to heaven’s design.A relatively new, semi-contemplative, semi-active order based on the Augustinian rule, the Sisters daily pray the entirety of the traditional Divine Office in common and will be devoted towards working in their successful homeschool co-op and helping teach Catechism and First Communion classes to the young.Let us pray for Sr. Mary Imelda, and the Filiae Laboris Mariae order. Let us all spread the word, particularly to young women who have been searching for a more traditional form of religious life that has an active apostolate.