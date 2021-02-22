An Anglo-Saxon Bard - Benjamin Bagby | Catholic Culture Podcast #98 Known best for his chanted performances of Beowulf in the original Old English, Benjamin Bagby is the closest thing you'll find … More



Known best for his chanted performances of Beowulf in the original Old English, Benjamin Bagby is the closest thing you'll find today to an Anglo-Saxon bard. Bagby joins the show to describe how he reconstructed Beowulf as a sung tale, giving a demonstration of his Anglo-Saxon harp which is modeled on harps found in burial sites from over a millennium ago. He also discusses the recordings of the complete works of St. Hildegard of Bingen made by his ensemble, Sequentia. All music and video by Bagby and Sequentia used with permission. LINKS Bagby's Beowulf site and DVD An Anglo-Saxon Bard - Benjamin Bagby | Catholic Culture Podcast #98Known best for his chanted performances of Beowulf in the original Old English, Benjamin Bagby is the closest thing you'll find today to an Anglo-Saxon bard. Bagby joins the show to describe how he reconstructed Beowulf as a sung tale, giving a demonstration of his Anglo-Saxon harp which is modeled on harps found in burial sites from over a millennium ago. He also discusses the recordings of the complete works of St. Hildegard of Bingen made by his ensemble, Sequentia. All music and video by Bagby and Sequentia used with permission. LINKS Bagby's Beowulf site and DVD bagbybeowulf.com