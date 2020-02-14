Ss Cyril and Methodius

"God, Father of all nations, who make us sharers in the one Bread and the one Spirit and heirs of the eternal banquet, grant in your kindness on this feast day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, that … More

"God, Father of all nations, who make us sharers in the one Bread and the one Spirit and heirs of the eternal banquet, grant in your kindness on this feast day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, that the multitude of your children, persevering in the same faith, may be united in building up the Kingdom of justice and peace. Through Christ our Lord." – Post-Communion prayer on the feast of SS Cyril & Methodius (14 Feb) Mosaic from San Clemente priory in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr