The University Hospital Waterford, Ireland, started to administer Covid-19 vaccines on January 5. Where? In the Catholic hospital chapel.According to Waterford-News.ie the chapel is currently closed. Waterford and Lismore Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan is responsible for it.The chapel's sanctuary is used as storage space for boxes. The Blessed Sacrament is present, as can be seen from the burning Altar Light (picture).