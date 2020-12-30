More storms and wet weather on the way for Sydney on New Year's Eve | 7NEWS. It is not just COVID putting a dampener on Sydney's New Year's Eve celebrations. Weather experts say staying home might … More





It is not just COVID putting a dampener on Sydney's New Year's Eve celebrations. Weather experts say staying home might not be such a bad thing with more rain and storms on the way. The worst of today's wet weather has hammered a community already doing it tough. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



