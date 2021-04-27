Life of Saint Louis Marie de Montfort



High on a sturdy niche in the nave of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome stands a massive statue of an 18th century missionary priest named Saint Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort the “Apostle of Mary.” His real name was Louis Marie Grignion de la Bacheleraie which he changed in honor of the little town in Brittany, France’s western peninsula, where he was born on January 31, 1673.When he discerned he had a vocation, he walked 200 miles to study for the priesthood at Saint Sulpice in Paris. It was here that he was introduced to the writings of Father Boudon on “Slavery to the Blessed Virgin.” This beautiful devotion consumed him throughout the future years and inspired him to write his most famous treatise–"True Devotion to Mary." He was ordained a priest in 1700, at the age of 27.Full of zeal, Saint Louis De Montfort at first wanted to be a missionary in Canada or some far off country, but he was advised to remain in France. There he traveled, evangelizing with dynamic persuasion and a deep spirituality built on his great love of Our Lady. He went from town to town instructing, preaching, and helping the poor, hearing confessions, giving retreats, opening schools, and rebuilding churches. His labors were almost miraculously fruitful.The devil, infuriated by these victories, instigated the hierarchy to oppose instead of support this loyal son of the Church. Soon he began to encounter opposition from religious authorities—in particular the Bishop of Poitiers, who forbade him to preach in his diocese. Questioning whether he was being treated unfairly or doing his own will, he decided to go to Rome to ask the Holy Father’s advice. Saint Louis de Montfort walked to Rome—one thousand miles! Pope Clement XI encouraged him to continue his traveling missionary work under obedience to local superiors, and named him Missionary Apostolic.Saint Louis’ greatest opposition was from propagators of Jansenism which was very active in France at the time. Its teaching and influence had spread an atmosphere of harshness and moral rigorism, making religion a dreadful and dark path to an angry God. The devil, furious at the great success of this apostle of the latter times, manifested himself frequently to him, trying to discourage his works by physically and spiritually attacking him. But his confidence in Our Blessed Mother and union with her Divine Son, which he preached so aptly, overcame all his opposition.He wrote several books, divulging the source of his spiritual wealth. They have been handed down to us as timeless classics: True Devotion to the Blessed Virgin, Letter to Friends of the Cross, The Secret of Mary, The Secret of the Rosary and Love of Eternal Wisdom.Saint Louis De Montfort founded two religious orders of women and one of men.Worn out from his good works, he died after a short illness on April 28, 1716, at the age of 43. At his death over 10,000 people came from miles around to pay their last respects. Through his intercession many miracles were wrought resulting in a reputation of a wonderworker and his in his canonization by Pope Pius XII on July 20, 1947.