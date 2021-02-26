What's happening in the world: Explosion in Texas, Eruption in Italy. Various events: natural and man-made disasters that have occurred in the world over the past 7 days, a brief overview of the … More





Various events: natural and man-made disasters that have occurred in the world over the past 7 days, a brief overview of the events.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteors, fireballs:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



