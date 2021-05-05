317. To know Jesus

Paul offers us his thoughts:Be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another as God has forgiven you in Christ. So be imitators of God, as beloved children, and live in love, as Christ loved us and handed himself over for us as a sacrificial offering to God for a fragrant aroma. Ephesians, chapter 4, verse 32 to chapter 5, verse 2To unite ourselves with God’s plan, it’s necessary to know Jesus. Then we will become: “kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving”.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas