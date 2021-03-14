Clicks2
Introitus: Laetare Ierusalem. gp#155 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for …More
Introitus: Laetare Ierusalem.
gp#155 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description.
Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum (1974), p. 108 (Tempus Quadragesimae, Hebdomada 4)
The red neumes are from Einsiedeln, Stiftsbibliothek, Codex 121(1151), p. 147 – Graduale – Notkeri Sequentiae (ecodices.ch/en/list/one/sbe/0121)
