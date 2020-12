WODARG-YEADON EMA PETITION PFIZER TRIAL FINAL with Exhibits (December 1, 2020)

!! URGENT !!PETITION/MOTIONFORADMINISTRATIVE/REGULATORY ACTIONREGARDINGCONFIRMATIONOFEFFICACYEND POINTS AND USE OF DATA IN CONNECTION WITHTHEFOLLOWING CLINICAL TRIAL(S): PHASEIII - EUDRACT NUMBER: 2020-002641-42 SPONSOR PROTOCOL NUMBER: C4591001SPONSOR:BIONTECH SE (SOCIETAS EUROPAEA), AN DER GOLDGRUBE 12, 55131 MAINZ, GERMANYAND ANY OTHERONGOING CLINICAL TRIALSOF VACCINECANDIDATES DESIGNED TOSTOP TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS FROM THE VACCINE RECIPIENT TO OTHERS AND/OR TO PREVENTCOVID-19 OR MITIGATESYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 FOR WHICH PCR RESULTS ARE THE PRIMARY EVIDENCE OF INFECTIONWITH SARS-COV-2