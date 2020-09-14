Clicks48
Sept. 14, 2020: There Must Be A Canonical Way To Have A Catholic Church With A Catholic Pope
DONATE TO CANON212: canon212.com/newspages/
1) If Benedict truly resigned he would be Bishop or Father Ratzinger. "Benedict" is his Papal name. He still goes by that, still wears white, still calls himself pope.
2) The pope is mistaken about his resignation, which is why Canon 188 is invoked. Just because he insists he resigned doesn't mean by law he did. Surely you must know this.
Since it seems obvious Benedict isn't resigned he is …More
2) The pope is mistaken about his resignation, which is why Canon 188 is invoked. Just because he insists he resigned doesn't mean by law he did. Surely you must know this.
Since it seems obvious Benedict isn't resigned he is …More
1) If Benedict truly resigned he would be Bishop or Father Ratzinger. "Benedict" is his Papal name. He still goes by that, still wears white, still calls himself pope.
2) The pope is mistaken about his resignation, which is why Canon 188 is invoked. Just because he insists he resigned doesn't mean by law he did. Surely you must know this.
Since it seems obvious Benedict isn't resigned he is still pope. This makes Bergolio an antipope.
@Ultraviolet
2) The pope is mistaken about his resignation, which is why Canon 188 is invoked. Just because he insists he resigned doesn't mean by law he did. Surely you must know this.
Since it seems obvious Benedict isn't resigned he is still pope. This makes Bergolio an antipope.
@Ultraviolet
"1) If Benedict truly resigned he would be Bishop or Father Ratzinger."
Cite Canon Law on the titles a resigned Pope -must- assume. You won't. You can't. You make these claims up. The validity of a resignation has no bearing on the title the resignee's self chosen title after he resigns..
Since you're on the subject. Benedict has also quietly dropped the "Emeritus" title. in favor of "Father…More
Cite Canon Law on the titles a resigned Pope -must- assume. You won't. You can't. You make these claims up. The validity of a resignation has no bearing on the title the resignee's self chosen title after he resigns..
Since you're on the subject. Benedict has also quietly dropped the "Emeritus" title. in favor of "Father…More
"1) If Benedict truly resigned he would be Bishop or Father Ratzinger."
Cite Canon Law on the titles a resigned Pope -must- assume. You won't. You can't. You make these claims up. The validity of a resignation has no bearing on the title the resignee's self chosen title after he resigns..
Since you're on the subject. Benedict has also quietly dropped the "Emeritus" title. in favor of "Father". Just like you suggested.
--At least part of the reason for wanting his new title to simply be "Father" rather than Pope Emeritus or Benedict XVI is to put more space between him and the role of the pope, so that there is no confusion as to who "the true Pope" is.--
"Benedict" is his Papal name. He still goes by that, still wears white, still calls himself pope.
Benedict's full papal name is not "Benedict" and you know it.
"Still wears white."
Benedict explains there's a difference. "In any case, I wear the white cassock in a visibly different way to how the Pope wears it. This is another case of completely unfounded speculations being made,"
Benedict no longer wears the Papal sash, the "fascia"
"still calls himself pope"
Cool story, Jimbo. No evidence supplied. As always with you. What a liar. It's breathtaking...
2) The pope is mistaken about his resignation, which is why Canon 188 is invoked."
So now you DO concede he resigned. Contradicting numerous previous claims that he didn't want to. P Liars forget the lies they tell. :D
Canon Law 188 requires a substantial error to be present. It does not even define the concept. Worse, you have shown none. You repeat 188. I repeat that you haven't shown the requisite error, you repeat and so on.
"Just because he insists he resigned doesn't mean by law he did. Surely you must know this."
By law? By Canon Law? What do YOU know of Canon Law?
You're the same chap who insisted just as loudly as you're doing now that "De facto" is not a term used in Canon Law."
...and that's just as wrong as all your current claims about Canon Law. see.Canon Law 1507 §3
You've discredited yourself on Canon Law, Jimbo. Go find another gimmick. You slammed the door on that avenue thanks to your own ignorance of the subject. At this point, it's just copy-pasta.
"Since it seems obvious Benedict isn't resigned..."
Seems obvious you're repeating the same old garbage. Seems obvious Benedict disagrees with you, too.
"When Francis came up to him to greet and embrace him at the start and end of the ceremony (a Consisatory on 22 February 2014), Benedict removed his zucchetto as a sign of respect and also to show that there is only one reigning Pope."
Cite Canon Law on the titles a resigned Pope -must- assume. You won't. You can't. You make these claims up. The validity of a resignation has no bearing on the title the resignee's self chosen title after he resigns..
Since you're on the subject. Benedict has also quietly dropped the "Emeritus" title. in favor of "Father". Just like you suggested.
--At least part of the reason for wanting his new title to simply be "Father" rather than Pope Emeritus or Benedict XVI is to put more space between him and the role of the pope, so that there is no confusion as to who "the true Pope" is.--
"Benedict" is his Papal name. He still goes by that, still wears white, still calls himself pope.
Benedict's full papal name is not "Benedict" and you know it.
"Still wears white."
Benedict explains there's a difference. "In any case, I wear the white cassock in a visibly different way to how the Pope wears it. This is another case of completely unfounded speculations being made,"
Benedict no longer wears the Papal sash, the "fascia"
"still calls himself pope"
Cool story, Jimbo. No evidence supplied. As always with you. What a liar. It's breathtaking...
2) The pope is mistaken about his resignation, which is why Canon 188 is invoked."
So now you DO concede he resigned. Contradicting numerous previous claims that he didn't want to. P Liars forget the lies they tell. :D
Canon Law 188 requires a substantial error to be present. It does not even define the concept. Worse, you have shown none. You repeat 188. I repeat that you haven't shown the requisite error, you repeat and so on.
"Just because he insists he resigned doesn't mean by law he did. Surely you must know this."
By law? By Canon Law? What do YOU know of Canon Law?
You're the same chap who insisted just as loudly as you're doing now that "De facto" is not a term used in Canon Law."
...and that's just as wrong as all your current claims about Canon Law. see.Canon Law 1507 §3
You've discredited yourself on Canon Law, Jimbo. Go find another gimmick. You slammed the door on that avenue thanks to your own ignorance of the subject. At this point, it's just copy-pasta.
"Since it seems obvious Benedict isn't resigned..."
Seems obvious you're repeating the same old garbage. Seems obvious Benedict disagrees with you, too.
"When Francis came up to him to greet and embrace him at the start and end of the ceremony (a Consisatory on 22 February 2014), Benedict removed his zucchetto as a sign of respect and also to show that there is only one reigning Pope."
@Ultraviolet the validity of a resignation is based on Canon Law, which states the ministerium and munus must be resigned. Benedict in his resignation and Ganswein his personal minder have both said that he has "expanded" the papacy, which he cannot do.
Why? Because Jesus chose ONE.
Your logic is like Benedict's. Since Canon Law doesn't explicitly state he can't call himself Pope, he can call …More
Why? Because Jesus chose ONE.
Your logic is like Benedict's. Since Canon Law doesn't explicitly state he can't call himself Pope, he can call …More
@Ultraviolet the validity of a resignation is based on Canon Law, which states the ministerium and munus must be resigned. Benedict in his resignation and Ganswein his personal minder have both said that he has "expanded" the papacy, which he cannot do.
Why? Because Jesus chose ONE.
Your logic is like Benedict's. Since Canon Law doesn't explicitly state he can't call himself Pope, he can call himself pope. Similarly, Benedict figures that since Canon Law doesn't say the papacy can't be expanded, he can expand it.
How German.
But notice something: Benedict did not follow in the footsteps of previously resigned popes. So obviously this isn't a typical resignation. Benedict is simultaneously trying to say he is the pope and isn't the pope.
barnhardt.biz/…e-popes-who-actually-resigned/
Of course Benedict is wrong, since his resignation was invalid.
Ride that horse, bro. Hitch your wagon to demon pope Bergolio.
Why? Because Jesus chose ONE.
Your logic is like Benedict's. Since Canon Law doesn't explicitly state he can't call himself Pope, he can call himself pope. Similarly, Benedict figures that since Canon Law doesn't say the papacy can't be expanded, he can expand it.
How German.
But notice something: Benedict did not follow in the footsteps of previously resigned popes. So obviously this isn't a typical resignation. Benedict is simultaneously trying to say he is the pope and isn't the pope.
barnhardt.biz/…e-popes-who-actually-resigned/
Of course Benedict is wrong, since his resignation was invalid.
Ride that horse, bro. Hitch your wagon to demon pope Bergolio.
"The only condition for the validity of my resignation is the complete freedom of my decision. Speculations regarding its validity are simply absurd." - Fr.Benedict
The Church's historical approach has always been to wait out bad popes. Some people today, typical instant gratification types, want everything their way, right now.
The Church's historical approach has always been to wait out bad popes. Some people today, typical instant gratification types, want everything their way, right now.
There is, and it rests with Benedict.
...who resigned.
@Ultraviolet no, he did not.