An animated clip that presents the life of Saint Josemaría Escrivá (1902-1975), founder of Opus Dei. 他生前宣扬在日常生活中成圣的召唤，因此而被教宗圣若望保禄二世称为「平凡事务中的圣人」。他常说，我们应该成为在俗世中渡默观生活的人灵，努力把我们的工作转化为祈祷。More information ► Opus Dei is a Personal Prelature of the Catholic Church. Opus Dei’s mission is to spread the message that all Christians are called by God to make Christ known and to seek holiness in and through their daily work, family life and social relations. Opus Dei was founded by St Josemaria Escriva in 1928. In this channel you will find videos about the Church, the Christian life, the spirit of Opus Dei and about St Josemaria and his successors.