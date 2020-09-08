Clicks7
The Cases of Gaufred and Lavardin in the 17th Century
Even if the rumors about Gaufred and Lavardin would be true, their baptisms and ordinations must be considered as valid, not because a mere external intention would be sufficient but despite the fact that an internal intention is necessary.