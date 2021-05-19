Pope Francis: "Not Guardians of Doctrines and Dogmas"? On 16 May 2021, Pope Francis said at Mass: "“Keeping the Truth does not mean defending ideas, becoming guardians of a system of doctrines and … More





On 16 May 2021, Pope Francis said at Mass: "“Keeping the Truth does not mean defending ideas, becoming guardians of a system of doctrines and dogmas. It means remaining bound to Christ and being devoted to His Gospel. Truth is Christ Himself.” The Pope's words are in direct contradiction to 4 New Testament verses from Saint Paul exhorting Timothy to "guard the deposit" (τὴν παραθήκην φύλαξον) of doctrine. Dr. Taylor Marshall reviews the quote and examines the Apostolic, Biblical, and Traditional Catholic teaching of how bishops (and especially the Pope) are called to "become guardians of a system of doctrines and dogmas."



Please LIKE and SHARE this video on FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.



Support this Podcaster:

patreon.com/drtaylormarshall



Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within:



Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:

Please click Thumbs-Up Like Button to tell people this is a good video.

Please SHARE this video on FACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.

Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell ) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTube CHANNEL



Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: Pope Francis: "Not Guardians of Doctrines and Dogmas"?On 16 May 2021, Pope Francis said at Mass: "“Keeping the Truth does not mean defending ideas, becoming guardians of a system of doctrines and dogmas. It means remaining bound to Christ and being devoted to His Gospel. Truth is Christ Himself.” The Pope's words are in direct contradiction to 4 New Testament verses from Saint Paul exhorting Timothy to "guard the deposit" (τὴν παραθήκην φύλαξον) of doctrine. Dr. Taylor Marshall reviews the quote and examines the Apostolic, Biblical, and Traditional Catholic teaching of how bishops (and especially the Pope) are called to "become guardians of a system of doctrines and dogmas."Please LIKEand SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Support this Podcaster:Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amzn.to/2ENisHk Will you please help me share this video in 3 ways:Please click Thumbs-Up Like Buttonto tell people this is a good video.Please SHAREthis video onFACEBOOK/Twitter/Gab using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell) TO DR TAYLOR MARSHALL'S YouTubeCHANNELTaylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: amzn.to/35fGp6k