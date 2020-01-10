Clicks68
Bergoglio's proposal for 'new humanism' would 'wipe out Christianity'
Today Mother Miriam reads a LifeSiteNews article, "Pope Francis invites religious, political leaders to sign 'Global Pact' for 'new humanism'" and discusses the implications of the Pope's proposals. You can read the full article by searching the title on LifeSiteNews.com. Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 9.16.2019.
Mother Miriam has also called on parents to pull their children out of public schools to protect them from gender ideology and graphic sex education.