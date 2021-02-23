Clicks4
Bestof:Loyola Press
Praying the Stations of the Cross

When we pray the Stations of the Cross, we might remember those who are sharing in the Cross of Christ through their suffering and illness, as well as those who assist in serving the sick. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, the author of “I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis,” explains. Find the book at store.loyolapress.com/i-am-with-you
